Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has extended Women's Day wishes on social media. The actor has shared an endearing picture of his actor wife Katrina Kaif and his mother Veena Kaushal as he celebrates the spirit of womanhood on Tuesday.

Vicky took to his Instagram handle to share a picture wherein Katrina is seen sitting on his mother's lap. The picture appears to be from Veena's 60th birthday bash last November. Sharing the picture of Katrina wrapped in his mother's arms, Vicky wrote, "My strength. My world. ❤️."

Meanwhile, Katrina too shared a lovely picture featuring herself bonding with her sisters and wrote, "A lot of WOMEN in one family. #womensday #sisters," on her Instagram handle.

For the unversed, March 8 which is celebrated as International Women's Day every year, is a global day commemorating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

On the work front, Vicky will be soon seen in Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy which is yet to get title. Reportedly, the Uri actor will soon start shooting for his next film with actor Tripti Dimri. Apart from the yet-untitled film with Tripti, Vicky will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and The Great Indian Family with Manushi Chhillar.