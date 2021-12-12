Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 and are back in Mumbai from their destination wedding. But the curiosity around VicKat's Rajasthan wedding is still soaring. The couple close guarded their wedding against public scrutiny but reports on inside details of Vicky and Katrina's wedding keep making headlines. The latest to hit headlines is Vicky's speech at the wedding which reportedly left his bride emotional.

Except for the pictures shared by Vicky and Katrina, nothing much has made its way to the internet from their Rajasthan wedding. While fans are still in awe of the pictures of the bride and groom, several media reports have surfaced online revealing an endearing moment from the VicKat wedding.

According to reports, Vicky Kaushal gave a moving speech after their Varmala ceremony. The Raazi actor dedicated a beautifully written speech to his bride at the wedding. In his speech for Katrina, Mr. Kaushal reportedly expressed how her presence changed his life forever. Vicky's this gesture is said to leave Katrina emotional during the wedding ceremony.

As per reports, the newlyweds have already moved into their new Juhu house on Friday night. Vicky and Katrina will reportedly throw their wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.