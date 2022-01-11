Hyderabad (Telangana): Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kept their romance under the wraps but the duo will be apparently seen romancing each other in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial Jee Le Zaraa. Reports of Vicky being approached by the makers to star opposite Katrina have already got the fans of VicKat excited.

The makers of the film are apparently having hard times finding male leads in the film headlined by Katrina, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Witnessing the frenzy around Vicky and Katrina's wedding, the makers apparently thought of roping in Raazi actor to play the lead opposite Katrina.

If Vicky agrees, Jee Le Zaraa will become the first film wherein he features with wife Katrina. Buzz has it that having Vicky on board will be an additional attraction to the project which is powered by Farhan as actor-director and his sister Zoya Akhtar and her partner Reema Kagti as producers. If everything falls in place, it would be easier to market Jee Le Zaraa as it will be Vicky and Katrina's debut film together.

The film will be based on the lines of Farhan's road trip films Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara extending the genre to girls this time. Written by Zoya, Farhan and Reema, Jee Le Zaraa will be released in 2023.