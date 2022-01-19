Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for his new film in Indore. To make the shooting a fun experience, he, along with, the crew hit the ground and played cricket during break time.

On Wednesday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a video of him playing cricket on the sets. "Nothing better than sneaking out time for some cricket on set," he captioned the clip.

Earlier, he had also shared a glimpse of post shift fun as he was seen pampering himself with his favourite food -- including fries and coke.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky in the yet to be titled film. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, the upcoming film is being helmed by Laxman Utekar.

Meanwhile, Vicky was joined by his actor wife Katrina Kaif in Indore. Katrina flew down to Indore from Mumbai, to celebrate Lohri with her husband. The actor had shared a series of pictures on her Instagram wearing an oversized red shirt and smiling for the camera as she enjoys her time off in the safe confines of her hotel room.

