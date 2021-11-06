Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is hogging headlines as much for his personal life if not more than his acting prowess. His wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif are getting so much momentum that whatever he does, fans ultimately end up connecting it to their wedding. So much so that Vicky's latest post from the set of a photoshoot is eliciting comments related to his and Katrina's marriage.

On Saturday, Vicky took to his Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot. In the video, the National Award-winning actor is seen grooving to Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu's latest song Bijlee Bijlee. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Back to 📸🎭🕺🏽🐒❤️🎬!!! Btw sick track bro @harrdysandhu 👊🏽."

Soon after Vicky shared the video, love and appreciation from fans started pouring in and along with it came the inevitable mention of VicKat wedding. While few female fans advised Vicky to not marry, others said the actor is unable to contain "excitement for marriage."

While Vicky and Katrina are still trying to keep their romance under the wraps, rumours about their December wedding are spreading like wildfire. According to various reports, Vicky and Katrina are gearing up for a wedding by end of this year and the couple has zeroed down upon ace couturier Sabyasachi to design outfits for their big day. The official confirmation from both parties, however, is awaited.