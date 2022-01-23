Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are in Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of their upcoming film is known. After a few leaked pictures and videos, now official pictures of the actors from the sets of the untitled film are out.

Actor Sharib Hashmi, who plays a pivotal role in the film, has shared a set of two pictures from the sets. In the pictures, the entire team including Vicky, Sara and Sharib is seen posing happily for what appears to be schedule wrap.

Sharing the pictures in his Instagram handle, Sharib has revealed that he was a fan of Vicky but after working together he admires the Uri actor even more. The Family Man actor also heaped praise on Sara for having no starry air and said that she is a "sweetheart."

The untitled film is being helmed by Laxman Utekar while being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

The romantic comedy will have Vicky and Sara playing a married couple. The story is reportedly woven around the couple's dream to have their own house and trying to avail the benefit of the Indian government's flagship programme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Indore aside, the romantic comedy will also be shot in Ujjain, Gwalior, and Uttar Pradesh.