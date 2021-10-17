Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's personal life is in the news as much as his professional life. The actor is basking in the glorious response to his latest release Sardar Udham and will soon be giving yet another reason to rejoice to his fans. The actor, who is reportedly dating actor Katrina Kaif, has confirmed that engagement is on the cards.

Vicky and Katrina's engagement rumours were all over the webloids before the latter jetted off to Russia for the shooting of her upcoming film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. When Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal was asked whether the engagement rumours have any truth to them, he laughed it off during Shiddat promotions. Nearly two months later, Vicky has now reignited the engagement rumours.

During promotions of Sardar Udham, Vicky was asked about rumours of his roka (engagement) with Katrina and when are they getting engaged. To which, the National Award-winning actor said: "The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I’ll get engaged soon enough when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)."

Vicky and Katrina's hush-hush romance came out in public when actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the two are in a relationship during a talk show. The lovebirds, however, have never confirmed being in love with each other officially.