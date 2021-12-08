Hyderabad (Telangana): Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have begun with their pre-wedding festivities at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The couple will be tying the knot tomorrow but has refrained from sharing any detail from their wedding. A day ahead of their big day, Vicky and Katrina's wedding card has surfaced online.

A fan page of Katrina Kaif shared the picture of VicKat wedding card on Instagram and in no time the image went viral on social media platforms. Keeping with the pastel theme of their wedding, Vicky and Katrina's wedding card is an elegant piece of invitation in the hues of pink with golden text.

Vicky-Katrina's wedding invite

Meanwhile, several reports suggest that Katrina's mehendi was done by popular Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who had previously done bridal mehendi for several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Kajal Aggarwal, Natasha Dalal, Sonam Kapoor and others.

The couple is getting married in the picturesque Six Senses Hotel Fort Barwara situated in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, which has been decorated with a heritage look as the couple wanted something natural other than the artificial decor. Around 50 celebrities have joined the celebrations so far and more are expected to come on Wednesday and Thursday.