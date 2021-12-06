Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): Ahead of the proposed wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on Thursday, all eyes are set on the pristine venue The Six Senses Hotel, which is also known as Barwara Fort. The first video from the venue of Vicky and Katrina's highly anticipated wedding has surfaced online.

At a time when people's interest in Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding in Jaisalmer is at an all-time high, a video of preparations outside the wedding venue has gone viral on social media. The wedding organizers have procured crystal balls and chandeliers from abroad to add the bling to the Vickat wedding.

Vicky-Katrina wedding: Video of wedding prep outside Six Senses Hotel goes viral

Another latest update from the Vicky-Katrina wedding is that the celebrity couple is set to reach Rajasthan soon. Several videos have been doing the rounds on social media featuring Katrina's sisters and friend Anaita Shroff Adajania who is also her stylist at the Jaipur airport.

As per several media reports, the rumoured wedding with only immediate family and close friends in attendance will be held from December 7 to 9. The couple's sangeet ceremony will reportedly take place on December 7 followed by the mehendi function on December 8.

A special reception is also expected to be hosted for the film fraternity in Mumbai.