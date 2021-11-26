Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Both the actors have been denying the stories, but now, it looks like the air will be cleared once and all, for the good of both as Vicky's cousin has made a big revelation about his wedding rumours with Katrina.

In July, videos of Vicky performing rituals at her cousin Upasana Vohra's wedding took social media by storm. But not as much as his wedding rumours with Katrina are setting the social networking sites and tabloids abuzz. While reports of Vicky and Katrina getting engaged at Kabir Khan's home and the December wedding in Rajasthan are doing the rounds, the Uri actor's cousin has said that the frenzy around Vicky-Katrina wedding is media created.

WATCH | Viral alert! Vicky Kaushal fixing cousin sister's dress at wedding is brother goals

Talking to a webloid, Upasana, a doctor by profession, said," "The news about Vicky and Katrina's wedding is just a rumor spread by the media. This is all rumor. If it is really a wedding, they will announce it. Rumors are circulating about Bollywood celebrities and in a few days, these rumors will spread. Recently I talked to my brother (Vicky). He told me that there was no such thing happening. Else I don't want to talk too much about it... "

Earlier, reports suggested that the couple has zeroed down on Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district as the wedding venue. But after what Vicky's sister has claimed, it seems that there is still time for band baaja and baaraat.