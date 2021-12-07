Mumbai (Maharashtra): The news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding has brought in huge crowds to Mumbai and Jaipur airport. Shutterbugs have been thronging to catch glimpses of the celebrities who are attending the big fat wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

On Tuesday morning, Katrina's close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan jetted off to Jaipur to attend the former's wedding festivities. Several pictures of him with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah reaching Mumbai aiport have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah have jetted off to Rajasthan

For the unversed, Katrina has worked with Kabir in several films such as New York, Ek Tha Tiger, and Phantom.

Interestingly, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also spotted at the Mumbai airport today. Neha and Angad arrived at the airport twinning hues of blue. The couple is also among the A-listers who will be flying to Jaipur to attend Katrina and Vicky's wedding.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi off to Rajasthan for VicKat wedding

Viky and Katrina along with family and friends reached the wedding destination on Monday night. The couple is all set to the tie knot on December 9. Vicky and Katrina will stay at the Barwara Fort till December 12.