Hyderabad (Telangana): Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Rajasthan wedding has taken over all that is happening in the showbiz as minutest details from the VicKat wedding in making to the headlines. After reports of the grand gazebo being constructed for the wedding rituals, now details about Vicky's grand entry have emerged.

Reports of Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, dating have been doing the rounds for over a year, but the two actors never went public with their relationship. According to the source close to the development, the wedding festivities starting with sangeet, mehendi followed by the marriage ceremony -- will be held from December 7 to 9 in Rajasthan.

Glimpse of Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif wedding venue

According to the latest reports, Vicky will be making a grand entry at the wedding venue with an elaborate baraat. Groom's entry is reportedly being planned on a bigger scale. The actor will arrive in a seven-horse chariot on the day of the wedding.

Vicky and Katrina's wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. The couple is excited to share their joy with their friends and well-wishers in the industry too. They (couple) will be hosting a celebration for the industry at a much later date.

Wedding festivities will be held from December 7 to 9 in Rajasthan

The wedding will be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur. On Friday, a meeting of the district administration officials was organised to discuss the law-and-order arrangements for four days during the celebrity wedding.

Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic situation, directions have been given that all guests should have got both doses of vaccination. As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses.