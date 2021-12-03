Hyderabad (Telangana): Preparations for the much-hyped marriage between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have begun at the Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan.

Vicky and Katrina will directly land at the wedding venue. According to reports, the couple will be flying out to Jaipur on December 5 and post that, will be taking a helicopter straight to the wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara resort.

Guests attending the much-hyped wedding shall be given secret codes to keep the marriage ceremony completely confidential. The guests will be allowed entry into the wedding venue on the basis of the secret codes provided to them.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, Karan Johar, director Anand Tiwari and others have been invited to attend Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities.

Jaipur district administration on Thursday issued an order calling a meeting at 10.15 am on Friday to discuss the law and order arrangements and crowd controlling measures in the wake of the high-profile wedding.

An event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day.

The wedding preparations have been entrusted to six different vendors, who will arrange flowers, decoration, security, transportation, food and jungle safaris.

Special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the lavish hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both the most expensive suites in the hotel.

The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night. Both the suites have private swimming pools and gradens attached to them, while the windows open to a grand view of the Aravali hills.

Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check-in on December 6, and depart on December 11.

For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests.

The wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12. The two are expected to tie the knot on December 9, as per Hindu customs.

The sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the mehendi ceremony the next day.

For mehendi ceremony, Sojat mehandi from Rajasthan, which recently received the GI tag, has received an order of 20 kg of mehendi powder along with 400 mehendi cones.

A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the couple will first have a registered wedding in Mumbai before taking off for the celebrations in Rajasthan.