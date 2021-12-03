Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Rajasthan wedding is making headlines for so long. While the couple, who is all set to say 'I DO' is still keeping mum on wedding, fans' have apparently pinned hope on the wedding pictures. But for that to happen the admirers of Vicky and Katrina might have to wait a little longer.

Vicky and Katrina are not the firsts who have been trying really hard to keep details about their big day under the wraps. Bollywood celebrities are known for keeping media at the bay to shield their big day from public scrutiny. Earlier, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli too kept anticipation soaring until the wedding pictures came out. While Deepika and Ranveer announced their wedding date nearly a month in advance, Vicky and Katrina are seemingly inspired by Virushka who announced their wedding directly on social media.

Vicky and Katrina who are tying the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district next week have reportedly sold the rights of their wedding pictures to an international magazine. Hence the fans of VicKat might not get to see glimpses of the dreamy wedding right after the wedding which was the case in DeepVeer and Virsuhka's wedding.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be tying the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan on December 9. The couple is said to be having an evening Hindu wedding.