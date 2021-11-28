Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal fans might not have to wait longer as the couple is all set to tie the knot next month. The dates have been locked and the latest reports hint that Vicky-Katrina's sangeet will be choreographed by none other than Karan Johar and Farah Khan.

While fans are awaiting an official announcement from the couple, Vicky's cousin had made a big revelation about his wedding plans with Katrina. Vicky's cousin Upasana Vohra had said that the frenzy around his wedding is media created. The latest reports, however, suggest that the December wedding is confirmed for Vicky-Katrina.

Vicky and Katrina wedding festivities will be a three-day affair in Rajasthan. According to reports, the couple will tie the nuptial knot on December 9. For the sangeet, which will take place on December 7, Farah will choreograph from Katrina’s side, while KJo will be reportedly a part of the groom's side.

As reported earlier, multiple event companies will work together to organise Vicky-Katrina wedding. Earlier this month, a 10-member team reached Six Senses Barwara Fort to take stock of the situation.

Vicky and Katrina's wedding will be taking place at Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement.