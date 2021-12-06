Jaipur (Rajasthan): Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities will kickstart by tonight at the Six Senses Hotel, which is also known as Barwara Fort. The fort chosen for the big fat celebrity wedding is located in Chauth ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur district. The couple will receive a grand traditional welcome upon their arrival at the pristine venue.

The nation has been abuzz with news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, the new developments happening with each passing day have hooked the audience. The VIcKat wedding celebration will swing into action from December 7 to 12 at the heritage property.

According to sources, Katrina and Vicky will be leaving for the airport from their Mumbai home around 12 pm. Both will reach Jaipur by 6 pm and will reach Chauth ka Barwara by 9 pm by road.

A grand welcome ceremony has been organized at Six Senses Hotel tonight for the couple and their family members. Two big grounds are situated inside the hotel in which arrangements for open food and welcome procession can be made.

Various wedding-related rituals will be held in the hotel from Tuesday to Thursday. The wedding will be held in Rajwadi style, the sources said, adding that many film celebrities and VIP guests will attend the event.