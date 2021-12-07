Jaipur (Rajasthan): The wedding rituals of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who will tie the nuptial knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, will start from Tuesday.

The couple along with family and friends reached the wedding destination on Monday night where they were welcomed with grand fireworks. They were offered garlands, and tilak was applied to their foreheads.

VicKat wedding festivities will kickstart with a sangeet ceremony which will take place on Tuesday night.

Earlier, since Monday afternoon the Jaipur airport was buzzing with activity as Katrina's siblings and friends arrived one after the other. On Monday night, a dozen guests came along with Katrina and Vicky Kaushal, who were given a rousing welcome at the Barwara Fort. Three luxury vehicles were arranged to pick up the family of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to the Barwara Fort.

Vicky and Katrina will stay at the Barwara Fort till December 12. After marriage, both are likely to visit the temple of Chauth Mata.

As per the sources, the couple will have a sangeet ceremony on Tuesday night which will be followed by Haldi ceremony on Wednesday at 11 am. Thereafter, on December 9 will come the D Day when functions like Sehrabandi are scheduled. The couple will take phere at 3 pm. on Thursday afternoon and then there will be dinner and poolside party at night. The couple will tie the knot in the Rajwada style.

This marriage ceremony has been kept strictly private.