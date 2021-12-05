Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan in a few days. Both the actors are seemingly focused on constructing the future together and have refrained from inviting their ex-flames to the wedding.

Reports of Katrina not inviting Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to her wedding are doing rounds of the webloids. According to the latest buzz, Vicky, who was earlier in a relationship with actor Hareleen Sethi has also not invited her to the wedding. Vicky and Harleen dated for about 2 years before the Uri actor's fame apparently set them apart.

Katrina Kaif with former beau Ranbir Kapoor

Harleen, however, has also moved on in her life and has "deep-dived into work," a webloid report suggests. The actor will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s The Test Case 2 wherein the second part will revolve around her similar to how the first revolved around Nimrat Kaur.

Vicky Kaushal posing with ex-flame Harleen Sethi

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities are speculated to last from December 7 to December 9. The guest list for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members and Vicky and Katrina will be arriving at the venue on December 6.

Vicky and Katrina's romance rumours started after the Sooryavanshi actor, in Karan Johar's popular TV show, said that she would like to work with Vicky and that they would look good together. On hearing this, Vicky was completely flattered and made a gesture of fainting and the rest, as they say, is history.