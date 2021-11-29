Hyderabad (Telangana): Days ahead of their much-talked about wedding, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are apparently not on the same page over the scale of their wedding celebrations. The couple is reportedly yet to find a middle ground as discussion over a big fat Indian wedding versus an intimate celebration is going on between Kaushals and Kaifs.

According to reports, Katrina wants her wedding to be an intimate affair with just her family and close friends present to witness the marriage. However, Vicky Kaushal and his parents are keen for having a lavish Punjabi wedding as its the first wedding in their family.

"Actually, it’s Vicky’s parents (action director Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal) who want to invite everyone they know. Arrey, it is the elder son’s wedding and they would like to share the moment with their entire family," a webloid quoted the couple's mutual friend as saying.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. The wedding celebrations will be held from December 7-9 and the booking has been done in the hotel for the wedding. The couple, however, is yet to make a formal announcement.