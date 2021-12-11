Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have shared a string of pictures from their wedding festivities which took place in Rajasthan from December 7 to 9. The couple has treated their fans with some stunning pictures from what appears to be their Haldi ceremony.

On Saturday, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures wherein he is seen brimming with happiness enjoying his Haldi ceremony with Katrina. Sharing the pictures Vicky wrote, "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi. 💛♾."

Katrina too shared a string of pictures on her social media handle with the same caption as Vicky.

READ | Anushka hopes neighbours VicKat's wedding will bring solution to this problem - see her post

The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with Mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8. The two, who tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9, were spotted boarding a helicopter to Jaipur airport on Friday morning.

Hours later, Vicky's parents and brother Sunny Kaushal were also clicked by shutterbugs at the Jaipur airport. Actor Sharvari Wagh and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra were also there.

Vicky and Katrina will reportedly throw their wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.