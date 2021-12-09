Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat Indian wedding is making headlines for the scare and grandeur of the event. The couple is getting married today in the picturesque Six Senses Hotel Fort Barwara situated in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. The VicKatr wedding has already been made it to the list of most expensive weddings in Bollywood, latest reports suggest that Katrina is bearing major expenses for the grand celebration.

From grand decor and hospitality, the couple is apparently shelling out a huge amount on the wedding. The wedding venue is reportedly given free for the VicKat wedding as the celebrity wedding would bring publicity which will consequently boost the footfall. According to the latest reports, Katrina, however, is paying 75 per cent of all the wedding expenses.

If reports are to be believed, Katrina is shouldering responsibility for most expenditure including travel costs of all the guests, security arrangements and more.

Interestingly, reports of Kangana bearing major wedding expenses have surfaced a day after Kangana Ranaut lauded her and for "redefining gender stereotypes". Ahead of Katrina, 38 and 33-year-old Kaushal's wedding, Ranaut said it is good that the "leading ladies" of Bollywood are breaking sexist norms of society.

Meanwhile, a glass mandap has been prepared and decorated in Rajwada style for the couple to take pheres (rounds around the fire) as per Hindu rituals. Moreover, the glass carvings on the mandap is such that it creates an optical illusion. This wedding ceremony will be held amidst tight security arrangements today afternoon.