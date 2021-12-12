Hyderabad (Telangana): Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have treated their fans to the pictures from their Mehendi ceremony. The couple had earlier shared glimpses from their wedding and Haldi ceremony on social media.

Vicky and Katrina, the couple of the moment, remained tight-lipped about their wedding. Only after tying the knot in Rajasthan on December 9th, Vicky and Katrina started sharing highly-anticipated pictures from their royal wedding ceremony which took place in the Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur.

After dropping stunning pictures from the Haldi ceremony, Vicky and Katrina have now dropped pictures from their Mehendi ceremony. Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar! 🕺🏽💃✨."

Vicky took to his social media handle to share a string of pictures with the same caption as Katrina. In the pictures, Vicky is seen dancing with his younger brother Sunny Kaushal and his bride.

In the pictures, the couple is seen dancing and laughing with their family members. But the highlight of the latest lot of pictures is Katrina dancing with her father-in-law and action director Sham Kaushal at her Mehendi.

As per reports, the newlyweds have already moved into their new Juhu house on Friday night. Vicky and Katrina will reportedly throw their wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.