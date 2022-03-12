Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan rescued South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu from paparazzi frenzy. On Friday, Samantha, who is in Mumbai these days was mobbed by photogs when she stepped out with Varun to meet filmmaker duo Raj and DK. The Family Man 2 actor, who is apparently not acquainted with paparazzi culture was seen being escorted by Varun as photogs as the paps were coming too near for pictures.

Raj Nidimoru, Varun Dhawan and Samantha

In a viral video of the incident, Varun is seen protecting Samantha from the crowd and telling the paparazzi to not scare her. As the paps came too near, Varun said, "Darao mat, kyun dara rahe ho isko? (Do not scare her. Why are you scaring her?)" Varun's kind gesture is winning the hearts of the netizens who are heaping praise on his for being ‘humble', 'cute' and 'good-hearted.'

Samantha and Varun Dhawan were snapped after a meeting with filmmaker duo Raj and DK. Varun and Samantha are teaming up with the Avengers fame, Russo Brothers on a spin-off to Citadel in India, with Raj and DK as the co-creators. The international version features Priyanka Chopra in a key role.