Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela is known for her sartorial statements. The actor, who often makes headlines for her bold style statement, is again in the news for donning an outfit that is reportedly worth Rs 40 crore.

Urvashi recently walked the ramp at the Arab Fashion Week. The actor has become the first Indian who has strutted down the ramp at Arab Fashion Week not once but twice. On Saturday, the former beauty queen took to her social media handle to share a few videos from the event. In the videos, Ms. Rautela is seen slaying in a golden ensemble which is said to be worth multi crores.

The actor looks gorgeous in the gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. The outfit is embellished with golden strands dangling from the bottom hem accentuating her figure. A magnificent golden robe with a wide trail and balloon sleeves were the highlights of the ensemble. Glossy makeup with dramatic eyes and a pair of gleaming golden stilettos completed her look.

A Cleopatra-style golden headdress worn by Urvashi is also being talked about. Rautela's headgear is designed by renowned designer Furne One Amato whose creations are donned by Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, and other fashionistas from the West.

On the film front, Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actor is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller Black Rose along with the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2. She will be making a Tamil debut with The Legend opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios