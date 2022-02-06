New Delhi: A two-day "state mourning" will be observed on the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, official sources said on Sunday. Citing a wireless message sent out to state chief secretaries by the Union Home Ministry, they said the national flag will fly at half mast from February 6 to February 7 throughout India.

The central government has decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, two-day state mourning will be observed from February 6 to February 7 and there will be no official entertainment in this period, they said.

A state funeral will be accorded to the legendary singer today evening. Lata's mortal remains shall be taken home in Prabhukunj Building, near the Breach Candy Hospital around 12.30 p.m. and kept there for a couple of hours for people to pay their last respects.

WATCH | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Voice that touched millions of hearts attains immortality

Later, it will be shifted to the Shivaji Park where the public can catch a final glimpse of her from 4-6 p.m. Thereafter, around 6.30 p.m. she will be accorded a funeral with full state honours at the Dadar Crematorium adhering to all Covid protocols, said officials.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the hospital said Lata Didi breathed her last at 8.12 a.m. due to post-Covid multi-organ failure after 28 days in the hospital.

(With agency inputs)