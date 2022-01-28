Twinkle Khanna says her 'maal' Akshay Kumar is 'ageing like whiskey'
Mumbai (Maharashtra): Author Twinkle Khanna is in awe of her husband Akshay Kumar's looks. On Thursday, Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a picture of him from one of their holidays.
In the image shared by Mrs Funnybones, the 54-year-old actor is seen flaunting his salt and pepper look. Sharing the photo, Twinkle wrote, "Apna maal (our item) Ageing like whiskey in a charred wood barrel. Do you agree?"
Akshay and Twinkle celebrated 21 years of marital bliss on January 17. Marking the occasion, Twinkle had shared a post laced with her signature humour which had left celebrities like Karan Johar, Tahira Kashyap, Sussanne Khan, Abhishek Kapoor and many others in splits.
Sharing an imaginary conversation with Akshay, she wrote, "On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat. Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don't know if I would even talk to you.Him: I would definitely talk to you.Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, 'Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. He has plenty of projects in the pipeline, including Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, and Prithviraj among others.