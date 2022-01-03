Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Tripti Dimri and Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma are reportedly dating each other. Tripti and Karnesh are yet to officially announce their relationship. The latest pictures from their New Year celebration, however, cemented buzz around their dating rumours.

On Sunday, Tripti took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the New Year celebration which was attended by her Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt Guptan and other friends. Karnesh and Tripti rang in New Year in the Maharashtra countryside.

Sharing a slew of pictures from the bach, Tripti wrote, "Welcoming 2022 with ❤️ 🙏🏻 #lattitudebythelake." Reacting to Tripti's post, Anushka dropped a double heart emoji in the comment section.

Dimri's performance in Bulbbul, the new horror film produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh was widely acclaimed. According to reports, the cupid struck Karnesh and Tripti during the filming of the Netflix film Bulbbul.

After the success of their maiden collaboration, the Sharma siblings again signed Tripti for their upcoming project Qala which will also mark Hindi debut of Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan. The film will also reunite Tripti with her Bulbbul director Anvita.