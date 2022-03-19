Hyderabad (Telangana): Girish Malik, the director of Sanjay Dutt starrer Torbaaz lost his son Manan on Friday evening after he fell from the fifth floor of their home in Mumbai. According to reports, Mannan had gone to play Holi and he returned home sometime in the afternoon and the unfortunate incident is said to happen a few around 5 pm.

Manan was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Manan, who breathed his last on March 18, was 17-years-old. The reason for his death is not known yet as the police are still investigating the matter.

Speaking to a daily, Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra said, he was 'non-plussed' to learn about the unfortunate incident. He also informed Sanjay Dutt who’s 'deeply saddened too.' Rahul said he had met Manan a couple of times during Torbaaz shoot and found him to be very talented and promising.

Torbaaz aside, Girish has helmed Jal in 2013 and Mann Vs Khan (2021).