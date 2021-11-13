Hyderabad (Telangana): Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's sensuous dance number Tip Tip Barsa Pani from 1994 released Mohra was a rage, to say the least. After 27 years, the hero remains the same but Raveena is replaced by Katrina Kaif in the Tip Tip 2.0 version created by the master of remixes, music composer Tanishk Bagchi for Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi. While the song is repeating history again, Raveena has reacted to Katrina recreating her iconic song.

The original song composed by Viju Shah was choreographed by Rekha Prakash. For the latest version, makers roped in Farah Khan who has revealed that after the song's release Raveena called her up and was all praise for the latest version of her iconic rain song.

In an interview with a webloid, Farah said, "Raveena was the first one to call me and say that the song is looking fab and Katrina is looking so good. Even Manish (Malhotra) was of the thought that we go away from the visuals of the original song and he's made Katrina look like a million bucks. I also don't think anyone could have done justice to Tip Tip, other than Katrina."

Farah, who has previously choreographed Katrina in Sheila Ki Jawani, said, "It was an absolute delight. Katrina is in her best shape and looking stunning, so to work with her on Tip Tip was just perfect."

Tip Tip 2.0 is inching towards 60 million views on music label T-Series' YouTube channel.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi has passed the Rs 100 crore benchmark at the box-office since its release last week.