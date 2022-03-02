Hyderabad (Telangana): Tiger Shroff fans treated his fans with an amazing video on social media on Tuesday. In the video, Tiger is seen nailing backward somersaults in the desert. While the fans are drooling over his fitness and stamina, celebrities are also in awe of the actor.

Tiger has dedicated his latest video to his fans for showering love upon his latest single Poori Gal Baat. The song is Tiger's first Punjabi-English single. Poori Gal Baat music video features Mouni Roy alongside Tiger. The song has crossed 10 million views in a day on YouTube channel of Zee Music Company.

Thanking his fans for the tremendous response to Poori Gal Baat, Tiger shot a video in the desert wherein he is seen doing back-to-back backward somersaults and running. The actor has floored celebrities with his agility who are heaping praise on him on social media. Ayushmann Khurrana called him "Desert storm," while Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Good lord," Those who are left impressed by Tiger's stunts include Shilpa Shetty, Elli AvrRam, Sophie Choudry and many more.

Meanwhile, Tiger is currently in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for the last schedule of Heropanti 2. For the unversed, the makers recently released a new poster of the upcoming film that is slated to release on April 29, 2022, on the occasion of Eid. In the poster, Tiger can be seen in a wounded, rustic avatar sitting on a swanky car along with the beautiful Tara, who poses in style.