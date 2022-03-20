Mumbai (Maharashtra): Heropanti 2 director Ahmed Khan has heaped praise on actor Tiger Shroff, whom he has called the biggest and the youngest action hero the industry has currently.

Ahmed said: "Working with Tiger Shroff always feels like coming home. The way he submits to the story is commendable. He's the biggest and the youngest action hero the industry has currently." He added: "The way he maneuvers complex action sequences and makes them look super effortless, speaks volumes of his constant dedication because this guy really puts his 200 per cent into his work.

"Besides being such an easy-going actor to work with, he is the most massy actor in the young lot and that's another reason it's always a rewarding experience working with him!" Prior to Heropanti 2, Ahmed has worked with Tiger in Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

Meanwhile, Tiger has two films scheduled for this year, including Heropanti 2, releasing on Eid, and Ganpath all set to have a Christmas release.

(With agency inputs)