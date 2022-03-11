Mumbai (Maharashtra): Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Tiger 3 is locked for Eid 2023. The film got delayed due to pandemic but when it will hit the big screens next year, it will be worth the wait promised Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma.

Maneesh said when he was given the reign of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3, he had one vision -- to set a new benchmark for the high-octane actioner. The director said, "When I was handed over the reins of Tiger 3, I had one singular vision - to take this massively popular and beloved franchise to a level that would set a new benchmark."

READ | Salman-Katrina's Tiger 3 ready to roar in theaters, release date locked - watch video

"With the launch announcement, we wanted the personalities of the much-loved jodi (couple) of Tiger and Zoya to shine through and I think that's what's made the announcement such a hit with fans. Having whetted their appetite, I can only say that the actual movie is something that will be well worth the wait," he concluded.

The film is slated to release on April 21, 2023. Tiger 3 is the third installment in the Tiger franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma. The first installment Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second Tiger Zinda Hai was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

(With agency inputs)