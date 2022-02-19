Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and superstar Salman Khan had jetted off to New Delhi earlier this week for shooting of their upcoming film Tiger 3. Today morning, the duo was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai as they returned from Tiger 3 Delhi schedule.

Salman and Katrina, on Tuesday, headed to the national capital to shoot for the next schedule of their upcoming action-drama Tiger 3. Back then reports were rife that the actors will be in New Delhi for around 10-12 days but the team is back in Mumbai in within five days.

On Saturday morning, Katrina and Salman were spotted at Mumbai's Kalinga airport. Emraan Hashmi, who is said to be playing a negative role in the film, was also seen with the leading pair of Tiger 3.

The upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi. Tiger 3 will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

The first film of the popular franchise called Ek Tha Tiger came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office. The second movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both instalments of the franchise.