Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is slaying the cover of a fashion magazine looking ultra glamourous. The actor dropped pictures from the magazine photoshoot on Monday and now sharing some more images, Janhvi has also revealed the person who is her "favorite for life."

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi has shared a set of three pictures including a cover of the magazine. In two pictures, the Dhadak star is seen posing with Bollywood's most sought-after designer Manish Malhotra. Sharing the pictures with Manish, Janhvi called him "Favourite for life 🥰."

Manish is not only Janhvi's favorite. The ace couturier also shared a very close bond with Janhvi's late mother and superstar Sridevi. Manish, who is known for having good relations with most A-listers in Hindi cinema, continued his bond with Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor after their mother's demise.

On the film front, Janhvi has kickstarted shooting for Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Bankrolled by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor, the film is being helmed by Mathukutty Xavier who also directed the original. Janhvi aside, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal in the lead role.

Janhvi has wrapped up shooting for Good Luck Jerry while her Dostana 2 is in limbo ever since leading man Kartik Aaryan's controversial exit from the film.