Hyderabad (Telangana): The makers of upcoming film The Kashmir Files released film's trailer on Monday. directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film is based on the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley and the injustice the community has faced.

The Kashmir Files trailer hints at an intriguing and gut-wrenching story that Vivek is said to be weaving for more than three decades. The film, which stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Puneet Issar besides others has had a few select screenings in the US, which were attended by many members of the Pandit diaspora.

Before picking up the subject, Vivek is said to have done thorough research on the subject. Talking about the film, he once said that he along with his team travelled extensively and met the first-generation victims. He compiled nearly 700 stories and picked up common elements and woven them into a narrative.

The exodus drama produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek, is scheduled to release in theatres on March 11, 2022.