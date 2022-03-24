Mumbai: Continuing with its successful run at the box office, Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' has now entered the Rs 200 crore club. The film, starring veteran actor Anupam Kher, has minted a total of Rs 200.13 crore, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in the COVID-19 pandemic era. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram account to share the film's latest box office figures. 'The Kashmir Files', which has been smashing box office records, collected Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day. It witnessed an increase in numbers on its first Saturday, earning Rs 8.50 crore. The movie registered even higher figures on its first Sunday and Monday, minting Rs 15.10 crore and Rs 15.05 crore, respectively.

On its first Tuesday, the film minted Rs 18 crore, taking its total to Rs 60.20 crore. This double-digit figure on a weekday broke post-pandemic records set by previous Bollywood films. 'The Kashmir Files' continued its winning streak, earning Rs 19.05 crore on Wednesday, Rs 18.05 crore on Thursday, Rs 19.15 on its second Friday and Rs 24.80 on its second Saturday. The film minted Rs 26.20 crore on its second Sunday, crossing the Rs 150 crore mark and taking its total to Rs 167.45 crore.

The movie, which remains unstoppable at the box office, added Rs 12.40 crore on Monday, Rs 10.25 crore on Tuesday and 10.03 crore Wednesday, hence crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The hard-hitting drama, which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, also stars Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

