Hyderabad (Telangana): Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Kashmir Files is unstoppable at the box office. According to trade reports, the film is going strong at the box office despite the release of Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Paandey. On the 8th day of its release, The Kashmir Files has created history as the business of the film is at par with Baahubali 2.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh has shared the latest update on The Kashmir Files box office report. Taking to his Twitter handle Taran wrote, "The Kashmir Files creates HISTORY… *Day 8* of #TKF [₹ 19.15 cr] is AT PAR with #Baahubali2 [₹ 19.75 cr] and HIGHER THAN #Dangal [₹ 18.59 cr], the two ICONIC HITS… #TKF is now in august company of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 116.45 cr. #India biz."

After a phenomenal response, the makers are dubbing The Kashmir Files in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Continuing its winning streak at the box office,The Kashmir Files featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, made it to the coveted Rs 100 crore club in the first week of release.

The Kashmir Files, which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, had released in theatres on March 11. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.