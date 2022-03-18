Mumbai (Maharashtra): Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial venture, The Kashmir Files, is continuing its winning streak at the box office. The film, featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has entered the 100 crore club. The news was shared by the makers of the film on social media on the occasion of Holi.

According to makers, The Kashmir Files has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. A post on Zee Studios' Instagram handle shared an update on film's business. "The tale of truth has broken all the records at the box office! #TheKashmirFiles brings out the emotions and pain of a real story on the big screens," reads the post. According to makers, in seven days of its release, The Kashmir Files has collected Rs 106.80 crore.

READ | The Kashmir Files: Director says Bollywood's silence doesn't matter, planning series

The film, which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties having conflicting views on it. At a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support for the recently released film The Kashmir Files against attempts, which he claimed were being made to discredit it. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to accord 'Y' category of CRPF security cover to Vivek Agnihotri all over the country. The MHA's decision came after the security threat assessment of Agnihotri by Intelligence and other security agencies. Under the 'Y' category, Agnihotri will get eight CRPF personnel, including one or two commandos, besides police personnel.

(With agency inputs)