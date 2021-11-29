Hyderabad (Telangana): Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah was released in July this year but the song still continues to make it to the playlists of music lovers. Crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur, music composer Tanishk Bagchi's creation has transcended boundaries and borders as it has reached Tanzania. A video of Tanzanian siblings' Raataan Lambiyan rendition is taking the social media by storm as they aces lipsynch to the song in a language that is alien to them.

A sibling duo dressed in traditional Maasai clothing is breaking the internet while grooving to the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's superhit song Raataan Lambiyan. TikTok creator Kili Paul and his sister Neema are seen enjoying the superhit love song from Shershaah despite the language barrier.

READ | 5 YO Kiara enacting Shershaah climax scene will move you to tears, watch video

The video went viral after the production house Dharma Movies shared the clip on their social media which was later shared by Sidharth and Kiara on their Instagram Stories.

Raataan Lambiyan has crossed over 445 million views on T-Series' official YouTube channel since its release.