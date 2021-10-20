Hyderabad: (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is in the Maldives with his family for the past few days. The actor and his multitalented wife Tahira Kashyap are making the most of family vacation in the holiday paradise. Tahira has been sharing snippets of enjoying coconut water to going cycling with daughter Virushka Khurrana on social media. However, it is Ayushmann who has apparently shared the best picture of their Maldives vacation so far and it's Tahira's Marilyn Monroe moment with him.

On Wednesday, Ayushmann took to Instagram to share a picture with his better half who is looking stunning in beachwear. Since Tahira is seen having a little Marilyn Monroe flying skirt moment in the picture, her National Award-winning husband came up with an apt cation and wrote: "Marilyn and me 🤍 @tahirakashyap."

READ | When Ayushmann and Tahira shared their first public kiss

Reacting to Khurranas' stunning picture, actor Amruta Khanvilkar wrote "Hotties" while filmmaker Guneet Monga called them "Stunners." Ayushmann's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui co-producer Pragya Kapoor gave the tag of "Most beautiful couple" to him and Tahira.

On the work front, Ayushmann has three films ready to release. The actor has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui hitting big screens on December 10. While the release dates of Doctor G and Anek are yet to be announced by the makers.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is all set to team up with filmmaker Aanand L Rai for the third time for an offbeat satirical action film titled Action Hero. Action Hero will feature an artist's journey, both, in front and behind the lens. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the movie will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series and Aanand's Colour Yellow Productions.