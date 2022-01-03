Hyderabad (Telangana): Filmmaker-author Tahira Kashyap has shared a video on her social media handle with her "own Spider-Man." In the video, Tahira is seen kissing and making the superhero dancing to her tunes. Tahira's funny video has caught netizens' attention while it has left her actor husband Ayushmann Khurrana speechless.

On Monday, Tahira took to her Instagram handle to share a reel from what appears to be the birthday bash of her son Virajveer Khurrana, which took place yesterday at their Mumbai home. In the video, Tahira is seen dancing with a huge Spider-Man foil balloon.

Sharing the video, Tahira wrote, "2022- I am my own super hero. I make my own verse with my very own spider man. I dance with him, more like make him dance to my tunes. I scold him about hanging more like dangling from the walls for way too long. And then we kiss and make up. How exciting is 2022!!"

Seemingly stunned by Tahira's hilarious video, Ayushmann wrote, "Ab main kya hee boloon😂 (What do I say now?)"

On the work front, Tahira has wrapped up the shooting of her debut directorial feature Sharmaji Ki Beti. The film is a multi-generational ensemble comedy-drama about the modern, middle-class female experience. Sharmaji Ki Beti stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher.