Mumbai (Maharashtra): Tadap starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria is one of the most awaited releases of the year and fans await the sparkling chemistry of Ahan and Tara on the silver screen. The makers have now released two character teasers of its leads to rouse the excitement about the film. The

The first teaser introduces the character of Ishana essayed by Ahan as he stands with a chiselled body and his back facing the camera. The teaser has been strung together with an industrial dubstep track to give a grungy feel to the character.

The second teaser, released moments after the first, introduces Tara's character of Ramisa. Her teaser is rounded up by a soul-stirring flamenco track telling us that it is a character with more softer shades. It will be interesting to see the pairing of two characters with such opposite shades.

WATCH | Why so shy? Ahan Shetty's rumoured GF runs away from paps

The impressive teasers give us a sneak peek into the world of Ishana and Ramisa, portrayed by Ahan and Tara and establish their characters well thereby building more excitement around the trailer which will be out tomorrow.

Tadap is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster RX 100 and will be the first big canvas romantic drama to be released in theatres. The film is helmed by Milan Luthria who is known for films like Taxi No. 9-2-11 and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.

Presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production Tadap is set to roll out in cinemas on December 3.

(With agency inputs)