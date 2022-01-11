Hyderabad (Telangana): Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan, actor and stand-up comic Vir Das and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor have contracted COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Sussanne took to Instagram and informed everyone about her diagnosis. "After dodging COVID-19 for 2 years, in the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one," she wrote.

Comedian-actor Vir Das shared on Monday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19 positive and has mild symptoms.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vir wrote, "Right. I've tested positive for Covid-19. Mild symptoms. Aches and a sore throat. Isolated at home. Had only been in contact with two other people in the last month and thankfully they are both negative."

Further, he went into random musings about pillows and quilts. He continued, "Now I am in a room. I have three pillows and a quilt. I'm seriously considering embroidery. Depending on how long this takes, I may wind up with no quilts and 6 pillows, or like 2 quilts. If I had to choose a market, I'd choose quilts over pillows, more exclusive. Almost everyone has a pillow they love. Not everyone has a nice quilt."

Meanwhile, several reports suggest Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor has contracted the virus. The daughter of late superstar Sridevi hasn’t officially confirmed the news as of yet but reports suggest that the star-kid is under home quarantine and sister Janhvi and Boney are now practicing social distancing.