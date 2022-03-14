Hyderabad (Telangana): Rumoured lovebirds Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Turkey. Sussanne reportedly accompanied Arslan to Turkey where he was shooting for a project titled Love Ek Tarfa.

Sussanne and Arslan returned to Mumbai on Monday. Sussanne kept her airport appearance chic as she opted for a black blazer which she paired with a matching top and ripped denims. Meanwhile, Arslan was seen in casuals featuring a white graphic tee and a pair of blue denim pants.

Sussanne and Arslan have been spotted together on various occasions. Sussanne and Arslan's alleged romance keep making headlines whenever they step out for a movie date and jet off for vacations together. The rumoured couple had also attended Anushka Ranjan's wedding festivities together later last year.

Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The former couple shares two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan. Sussanne and Hrithik, who were childhood sweethearts, have moved on in their lives. While Sussanne has seemingly found love again, Hrithik too is reportedly dating 16 years younger Saba Azad.