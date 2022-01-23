Hyderabad (Telangana): Former couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have parted ways years ago but the two have apparently remained cordial with each other. Sussanne's latest pictures of Hrithik and his sister Sunanina Roshan are proof that she is still an integral part of the Roshan family.

Sussanne and Hrithik time and again come together to spend some quality time with their kids Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. From going to movies together to celebrating milestones in each other's life, Hrithik and Susanne's relationship has an air of dignity.

On Saturday, Sussanne attended the birthday party of Hrithik's sister Sunaina. Later, she also took to Instagram Stories to share pictures from Sunaina's 50th birthday bash. Sharing a picture wherein she is seen posing with the Roshan siblings, Sussanne wrote, "Some bonds are eternal same… darling Nikoo.. Happiness and big smiles surround you ALWAYS. @Sunainaroshan @Hrithikroshan."

In another picture, Sussanne and Sunaina are seen happily posing for the camera. The duo is seen wearing glasses with number 50 as they share a happy moment during the birthday bash. Wishing Sunanina a "Happy golden year," Sussanne wrote, "Happy Happy birthday. Niks have a beautiful blessed 2022."

Hrithik and Sussanne announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later. In 2021, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that they could co-parent their children during COVID-19 lockdown. According to reports, Sussanne is currently dating actor Arslan Goni, who made his Bollywood debut with Jia Aur Jia in 2017.