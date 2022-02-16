Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has heaped praises on Saba Azad for her performance at an event in Mumbai. Hrithik is rumoured to be dating Saba, who is an actor, theatre director, and musician. The Krrish star and Saba's alleged romance have been making headlines since later last month when they made their first public appearance together after a dinner date.

Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2014 after 14 years of marriage but the duo continues to share a strong bond. The two have moved on with their respective lives. While Sussanne is reportedly dating Arslan Goni, Hrithik seems to have found love in Saba, who has apparently won the actor's former wife's heart with her talent.

Sussanne Khan is all praise for Hrithik Roshan's rumoured GF Saba Azad

IN PICS | All you need to know about Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad

Impressed with Saba's performance at an event at Soho House in Mumbai. Sussanne took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of former performing on stage. Sharing Saba's picture, Sussanne wrote, "What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink." Saba reacted to reciprocated love coming her way and wrote, " Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

Sussanne Khan is all praise for Hrithik Roshan's rumoured GF Saba Azad

Hrithik and Saba have been spotted twice together but are keeping mum on their relationship status. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in