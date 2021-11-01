Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans that she has become an aunt after her brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa Sen welcomed a baby girl today morning.

As sharing pictures of the just-born was not allowed, Sushmita shared her picture from the hospital. The post was captioned as, "Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! 😁❤️💃🏻🤗 Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!!🥰😀💋 I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING 🙏😁🥰 #sooooooohapppyyyyyy."

The actor also thanked the medical team for the "beautiful & peaceful experience". Brimming with joy, Sushmita also congratulated "Asopa & Sen family." With the arrival of her niece, Sushmita, a mother of two, said that all three grandchildren in her family are girls and wrote, "blessed indeed."

Rajeev also took to social media to share the happy news and dropped a set of two pictures featuring himself with Charu and their little angel.

"Blessed with a baby girl ❤️ Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God 🧿," he wrote alongside the pictures.

On a related note, Sushmita's brother Rajeev is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder? which is written and directed by Vishal Mishra.