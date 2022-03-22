Hyderabad (Telangana): Former couple Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were spotted together on Monday in Mumbai. The duo was stepped out for dinner last night. Accompanied by Sushmita's younger daughter Alisah Sen, Sushmita and Rohman caught the attention of paparazzi and fans who mobbed the actor before she could reach her car.

When Sushmita announced split from Rohman in a social media post, she had said that the relationship is over between them but the friendship will continue. Staying true to her words, Sushmita was seen with her former partner last night while stepping out of a plush restaurant. The former couple was seen twinning in a denim shirt and black pants.

Sushmita and Rohman's joint appearance created quite a frenzy outside the restaurant. While paparazzi were excited to click them together, fans were eager to click a selfie with the Aarya star. When Rohman saw that the crowd is coming too close to Sushmita, he put his arms around her and escorted her to the car. This chivalrous gesture of Rohman is winning over the internet.

For unversed, Sushmita announced her breakup from Rohman last December. It was Instagram that played cupid for the Aarya actor and model Rohman, as they first connected on DMs. The duo started dating in the year 2018 and was spotted together for the first time at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party the same year. Announcing break up, Sushmita had written, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!" Going by their recent outing, it seems the former lovers still share a strong bond with each other.