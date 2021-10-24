Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is known for pouring her heart out on social media be it about work, life, or her state of mind. In her latest post, the actor has opened up about healing and rebuilding herself while detoxing the "people and feelings" that have "outlived its purpose" in her life.

On Saturday, Sushmita took to her Instagram handle to share a thoughtful post on renewing energy and letting go of cluttered emotions. The actor has also shared a portrait of herself in which she looks ravishing as always. Sharing the picture, Sushmita wrote, "#breakinginertia 👊When the body begins to fight with itself, it’s time to #detox …Inside & out…people & things…feelings & cluttered memories…detox it all…letting go of everything that’s outlived its purpose!!!"

READ | Why Sushmita Sen doesn't allow Rohman Shawl to gift her diamonds?

She further added, "It’s time to renew energy…rebuild immunity…embrace healing..and to return stronger!!! 👊🤗❤️💋#workinprogress #sharing #mytruth #stateofmind #health #detoxingmylife 👊😊 #duggadugga ❤️." The 45-year-old star concluded her reflective pose with a note to her fans which reads, "I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! 😍❤️💃🏻."

On the work front, Sushmita is awaiting the release of the second season of her much loved wed series Aarya. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the first season of the show marked her return to showbiz after five years, since she appeared on screen. Her last-released film before Arya was the Bengali arthouse film Nirbaak.