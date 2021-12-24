New Delhi: Sushmita Sen has finally opened up on the conjecture around her relationship with beau Rohman Shawl. On Thursday, the Aarya actor took to social media to put an end to the months of speculations about her breakup with her Kashmiri beau.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared a selfie with Rohman and wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!" She also added hashtags like "#nomorespeculations," "#liveandletlive," "#cherishedmemories," "#gratitude," "#love" and "#friendship."

Reacting to Sushmita's breakup post, Rohman wrote, "Always" followed by two heart emojis.

Fans of the couple also reacted to the news in the comments section."It's heartbreaking... Love to see you guys," a fan wrote. Another admirer of the couple also commented, "This is cute but lil sad for me, but I am happy if you both are happy with this decision. GOD BLESS YOU." "I really appreciate, how you concluded everything in a post so boldly," a third fan wrote.

READ | Fan proposes marriage to Sushmita Sen, watch how Rohman Shawl reacts

The former Miss Universe, who has never shied away from telling the world about her love life with Rohman, announced the news months after the rumours of their breakup started going rounds on the internet.

The speculations started when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two have unfollowed each other from their Instagram handles.

For the unversed, it was technology that played cupid for the Aarya actor and model Rohman, as they first connected on Instagram DMs. The duo started dating in the year 2018 and was spotted together for the first time at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party the same year.